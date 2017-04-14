MOL brings its first 20,170 TEU containership into service

MOL Triumph, the world’s largest containership with a carrying capacity of 20,170 TEU, successfully arrived at Yangshan Port in Shanghai on April 10, 2017. The shipping line took delivery of the first of six 20,000 TEU-class containerships from Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. on March 27, 2017. At 400 meters in length and 58.8 meters in width. MOL Triumph is longer than the Oriental Pearl Radio and TV Tower of Shanghai is tall.

“MOL is pleased to celebrate the arrival of the world’s largest containership at Yangshan Port. Her arrival is hailed as a significant milestone for MOL. This 20,170 TEU-capacity vessel is equipped with various new sustainable technologies to provide more efficient fuel consumption and improved environmental performance,” said Akihiko Ono, Senior Managing Executive Officer in charge of Liner Division, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. “MOL Triumph’s calling at Shanghai is not only a momentous occasion for MOL and our customers, but for the entire industry as well. Increased deployment of our 20,000 TEU-class containerships will help MOL to encourage stronger ties with our customers and play a historic role in the expansion of global trade.”

Deployed in THE Alliance’s Asia to Europe trade via the FE2 service, the MOL Triumph set off on her maiden voyage in the beginning of April and has already made three Chinese port of calls at Xingang, Dalian and Qingdao before arriving at Shanghai. She will continue to sail to Ningbo, Hong Kong, Yantian, Singapore, and will then transit through the Suez Canal and continue on to Tangier, Southampton, Hamburg, Rotterdam and Le Havre. On the way back to Asia, she will call at Tangier and Jebel Ali. The FE2 service provides fast, direct and dependable service to/from China, Southeast Asia, West Mediterranean and North Europe.

www.mol.co.jp

Source: oevz.com/en