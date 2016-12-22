Nagel-Group fit for the future with new structure

The Nagel-Group will start the new year 2017 with a new structure. The head office will be split three-fold into Corporate Headquarters, Regional Management for German Operations with its own central functions, and International Business Service Center, which will act as an internal provider for the whole group. The step has been taken because of the dynamic development of European food logistics markets and the resulting customer expectations of logistics service providers.

“In recent years, we have grown quicker than our internal structures allow. Our customers’ requirements are always increasing, and no delay can be tolerated in delivering these requirements. With this restructuring, we are future-proofing our business”, says Bernhard Heinrich, CEO of the Nagel-Group. “By splitting the available resources across three organisational units in a focussed way, we are creating clearly defined structures and results-oriented spheres of responsibility.”

Corporate Headquarters will be responsible for all typical group-wide tasks, such as strategy developments and delivery, development of culture and personnel, finances, IT and procurement, systems and processes, development of sales strategy and marketing. Corporate Headquarters will also be responsible for international key account customers as well as the 16 European national companies. The Regional Management for German Operations will focus solely on the German market and the development of this national company.

The International Business Service Center, which has been operative since the final quarter 2016, will support all centralised and decentralised organisational units. The Service Center’s goal is to offer competitive services for highly-repetitive internal business processes. Frank Böschemeier, CFO of the Nagel-Group: “Repetitive tasks can easily be standardised. This decreases the required time and increases effectiveness.”

Managing the Group will now be Bernhard Heinrich (CEO), Frank Böschemeier (CFO) and Björn Schniederkötter (COO), supported by the new Chief Sales Officer (CSO) Tomke Peter and Tobias Nagel (CTO) Tomke Peter will start with the Nagel-Group from 1 January 2017.

Whilst Frank Böschemeier is responsible for the International Business Service Center alongside his role as CFO, the other group managers have each taken on an additional regional area of responsibility. Tobias Nagel will oversee activities in the UK and Scandinavia, Tomke Peter Austria and eastern Europe, whilst Björn Schniederkötter is responsible for western Europe and European Full Truck Load.

Bernhard Heinrich, alongside his role as CEO, will also chair the Management for German Operations. Along with André van den Broek (Sales and Contract Logistics) and Jürgen Wirsing (Freight forwarding and Administration), he will be responsible for the German national company including activity related to the recently acquired Transthermos.

Based in Versmold, the Nagel-Group specialises in food logistics and employs over 12,000 people at 120 locations in 16 European countries. The group will turn over around EUR 1.9 billion in 2017.

