Nagel-Group opens new logistics facility in the Czech Republic

With a ceremony to hand over the keys, Nagel Česko officially launched its new food logistics centre in Říčany-Jažlovice. The logistics facility, covering a total area of 5,200 m², is located close to the existing main branch, on a logistics park directly on the D1 motorway, around eleven kilometres south east of Prague.

“We have grown by around 10 percent in each of the past three years – in both existing business and with new customers. So our previous capacity was no longer sufficient,” is how Jan Hyťha, Managing Director of Nagel Česko, explains the decision to expand the site.

With the new hall, the Czech subsidiary of the Versmold-based Nagel-Group has expanded its warehousing capacity by around 4,600 m², and 5,900 pallet spaces. According to Jan Hyt’ha: “The facility is designed as a storage facility for dry goods, because the volume of business in product segments such as wine, spirits and preserves has significantly increased, and requires corresponding warehousing and transshipment capacity.” The new building was constructed by Prologis in the Prologis Park Prague D1 East in five months.

With the opening of the new Logistics Centre, Nagel Česko has also created 30 new jobs. The number of employees will therefore increase to a total of 180 persons working on the three sites in Říčany-Jažlovice and Želatovice. The Nagel-Group, which specialises in food logistics, operates throughout Europe and has its headquarters in Versmold. It employs over 11,000 people in more than 100 locations in 16 countries. Recently the company reported a turnover of EUR 1.7 billion.

Source: oevz.com/en