LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Nagel-Group opens new logistics facility in the Czech Republic

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Nagel-Group opens new logistics facility in the Czech Republic

Nagel-Group opens new logistics facility in the Czech Republic
September 28
08:15 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

With a ceremony to hand over the keys, Nagel Česko officially launched its new food logistics centre in Říčany-Jažlovice. The logistics facility, covering a total area of 5,200 m², is located close to the existing main branch, on a logistics park directly on the D1 motorway, around eleven kilometres south east of Prague.

“We have grown by around 10 percent in each of the past three years – in both existing business and with new customers. So our previous capacity was no longer sufficient,” is how Jan Hyťha, Managing Director of Nagel Česko, explains the decision to expand the site.

With the new hall, the Czech subsidiary of the Versmold-based Nagel-Group has expanded its warehousing capacity by around 4,600 m², and 5,900 pallet spaces. According to Jan Hyt’ha: “The facility is designed as a storage facility for dry goods, because the volume of business in product segments such as wine, spirits and preserves has significantly increased, and requires corresponding warehousing and transshipment capacity.” The new building was constructed by Prologis in the Prologis Park Prague D1 East in five months.

With the opening of the new Logistics Centre, Nagel Česko has also created 30 new jobs. The number of employees will therefore increase to a total of 180 persons working on the three sites in Říčany-Jažlovice and Želatovice. The Nagel-Group, which specialises in food logistics, operates throughout Europe and has its headquarters in Versmold. It employs over 11,000 people in more than 100 locations in 16 countries. Recently the company reported a turnover of EUR 1.7 billion.

www.nagel-group.com

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
✅ Logistik: Facilities
Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Presseservice-Upload

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

NEOCOM Impressionen

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

SEO KEY WORDS

☑ Dachser ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Kühne + Nagel ☑ Logwin ☑ Lufthansa Cargo ☑ Rhenus ☑ Siemens Group ☑ UPS Paket ✅ Handel: E-Commerce ✅ Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain ✅ Handel: Handelsunternehmen ✅ Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler ✅ Intralogistik: Fördertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 ✅ Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Kommisionierungstechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Job + Karriere ✅ Logistik: Messen + Events ✅ Logistik: Outsourcing ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Schwertransport + Kran ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Archiv Newsportal

 

MarkusJaklitschLOGISTIK express informiert täglich, sachlich, fachlich, aktuell und stellt mit rund 50.000 Logistik News und Pressemeldungen online das umfangreichste Newsportal. Profil, Blattlinie

   

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

September 2016
M D M D F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Firmensuche leicht gemacht

 

msWerden Sie Teil unseres B2B Netzwerks. Lassen Sie sich auf b2b.logistik-express.com hervorheben und finden. Wir arbeiten mit Google Maps, SEO Tools und Keywords. Ein Grundeintrag ist kostenlos.

 

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

E-Commerce Logistik Day

 

MarkusJaklitschE-Commerce Logistik Day! Sie möchten mit Team und Promotionstand vertreten sein? So sichern Sie sich frühzeitig ihren Standplatz. eCommerce Logistik Day 10.11.2016 in Wien - Twin Towers, Conference Center.

 

Fachzeitschrift / E-Magazin

 

mrUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Google & Social Networks

 

MarkusJaklitschNach Beitragsfreigabe mit Google-Initiierung posten wir Pressemeldungen kategorisiert mit Key Words in soziale Netzwerke (Twitter, Xing, LinkedIn, Facebook, Pinterest) und erweitern ihre Beitragsreichweite. Markus Jaklitsch

 

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Social Media + PR

 

msMit unserem exklusiven Presseservice rücken wir Pressemitteilungen in den Blickpunkt und heben sie in soziale Medien hervor. Info Tel.: +43 (0)2239 34531, Berenika Sterba

 

Key Account Management D-A-CH

 

MSHPlanen Sie Ihre Cross Media Anzeigenschaltung (Print + Online) mit uns. Gerne erarbeite ich mit Ihnen ein individuelles Angebot. Info Tel.: +49 (0)89 23519738, Meike Swoboda-Hilger

 

SEO + Cross Media Marketing

 

26Mit LOGISTIK express Cross Media Strategie schalten Sie Werbeanzeigen über fünf Medienkanäle (Print, Desktop, Newsletter, Social Media, iPad-App) und das ohne Aufpreis. Infos unter Tel.: +43 (0)676 7035206, Markus Jaklitsch

 

Messevideo

 

mwBewegte Bilder zeigen mehr als tausend Worte. Planen Sie mit uns Ihr Messevideo. Mit Marcus Walter stellen wir Ihnen einen erfahrenen Videojournalisten zur Seite. B2B Firmensuche

 

Angelika Gabor

 

agUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Karin Walter

 

kwUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Thomas Wöhrle

 

twUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Peter Baumgartner

 

pbUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Dirk Ruppik

 

drUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Investieren in die Logistik

 

MarkusJaklitschFinden Sie Logistik mit den Megatrends Industrie 4.0, Digitalisierung, E-Commerce spannend? Mit unserem LOGISTIK express Strategie Anlagezertifikat können Sie in die Branche investieren. LOGISTIK express Strategie

 

TWITTER

B2B Messen & Events Kalender

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...