New act on goods transport to/from/through Poland

From 14 April 2017, the Polish act on the monitoring of goods transport by road will enter into force. It was adopted to limit tax offenses. Accordingly, the act applies to all goods groups with increased risk of fraud (e.g.alcohol, tobacco products, fuels and others) and which are transported on Polish territory.

As for these goods, the shipper (export), the receiver (imports) or the respective transport company (transit) is obliged to register the goods transport on the electronic platform PUESC. This requires information on the shipper, the recipient, the scheduled date of the transport, the point of loading/unloading, the exact nature of the goods and their classification, weight, volume, quantity, etc.

After receiving a reference number for the registered transport, this must be forwarded to the transport company if necessary. In addition, all parties are obliged to keep this information up to date.

www.loxx.de; www.aisoe.at

Source: oevz.com/en