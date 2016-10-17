LOGISTIK express Newsportal

New IRU head for TIR and transit systems
Oktober 17
08:05 2016
Youlian Guenkov, with more than 30 years of involvement in the TIR system at a national and international level, has been appointed with immediate effect as IRU’s new Head for TIR and Transit Systems.

The position leads the daily management and operations of TIR, together with projects to modernise and increase competitiveness of the system, working with key stakeholders including IRU members, national customs authorities, and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.

Youlian Guenkov has worked for IRU for more than 20 years, managing the TIR Audit and Admission team since 1994. He was also involved in developing the business case and supporting the implementation of TIR’s electronic pre-declaration service, TIR-EPD.

“With the many opportunities and challenges that TIR has been facing in recent years – in particular the roll-out of innovative new services and the steady global expansion of the TIR convention – it is very pleasing to have someone with the experience, credibility and integrity to lead TIR into the future,” says Boris Blanche, IRU’s Chief Operating Officer.

Holding a university degree from the Higher Institute of Economics in Sofia, Youlian Guenkov also researched intermodal freight transport at John Hopkins University’s Institute for Policy Studies in Baltimore, USA. He began his career with 11 years at IRU member AEBTRI, the Bulgarian Association of International Road Carriers, shortly after Bulgaria joined the TIR convention in the late 1970s.

www.iru.org

Source: oevz.com/en

Transportlogistik: Spediteure
