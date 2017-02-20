LOGISTIK express Newsportal

New leadership roles at BITA

BITA is made a number of new appointments after several senior figures retire.

David Rowell, who has worked at Hyster-Yale for 44-years, is now retiring – he has acted as BITA president twice. Simon Munn from Hyster-Yale will be taking over Rowell’s responsibility for liasing with the British Materials Handling Federation and the Fédération Européenne de la Manutention (FEM).

Victoria Hutson from JCB will become BITA technical director, while Mike Barton, a member of the Component and Services Group (CSG), will be IMHX chairman – he takes over this role from Barry Langsford who is retiring.

Simon Barkworth has been appointed first vice-president, David Goss is replacing Bob Hine as technical manager, and Mike Mathias, will be replaced by David Callis.

“It is great to see that as stalwart board members and servants of BITA retire, we have a new generation of highly-talented and able people taking up roles and responsibilities for the future,” said James Clark, secretary-general of BITA. “Our retiring members have given many years of selfless service and dedication to their companies, to BITA, and to their fellow members – and we wish them a happy and well deserved retirement.

“I would like to go on to welcome those coming onto the Board and taking on new responsibilities – I know that BITA and its members are in safe hands, and that they will work together to maintain BITA’s influence and leadership.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Materials Handling
