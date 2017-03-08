LOGISTIK express Newsportal

New ownership structure at Industrie-Logistik-Linz GmbH

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

New ownership structure at Industrie-Logistik-Linz GmbH

New ownership structure at Industrie-Logistik-Linz GmbH
März 08
08:14 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

Following the sale of the shares of “Max” Beteiligungs-GmbH to voestalpine Stahl GmbH, this latter one is now holding 49 percent of Industrie-Logistik-Linz GmbH  (ILL). The main owner remains is still M. Preymesser Beteiligungs-GmbH from Bavaria, holding 51 percent.

Established in 1993, Industrie-Logistik-Linz GmbH is an innovative logistics company with offices in Austria, the Netherlands and Romania. The specialist for industrial logistics combines according to its own definition information technology, expertise, innovation and quality to form customised service packages along the entire supply chain of the customers.

In addition to classic services like warehousing, production and transport logistics, ILL has also developed special products that are adapted to the needs of the customers. All areas are supported by comprehensive information logistics. The company currently employs around 300 persons, headed by the two Managing Directors DI Dr. Ralph Gallob and DI Dr. Gerald Riha.

www.ill.co.at

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
InnovationNews: KION GroupNews: StillNews: voestalpineStadt: Linz
Teilen

⌂ Text translater

Read the English text

Deutschen Text vorlesen

⌂ Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

⌂ Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Exklusive Presseservice. Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

⌂ BEITRAG EINREICHEN

⌂ LOGIN ⌂ PRESSESERVICE-UPLOAD
    Kategorie
    Add another file
    Vielen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
     

⌂ Werbefenster

⌂ Newsletter Presseservice

⌂ Werbefenster

Archive

März 2017
M D M D F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Kategorien

⌂ Werbefenster

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Kategorie

⌂ Angebot & Nachfrage

Für Fragen sowie für ein werbliches Angebot stehen wir Ihnen allzeit gern zur Verfügung.  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

TWITTER

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...