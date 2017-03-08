New ownership structure at Industrie-Logistik-Linz GmbH

Following the sale of the shares of “Max” Beteiligungs-GmbH to voestalpine Stahl GmbH, this latter one is now holding 49 percent of Industrie-Logistik-Linz GmbH (ILL). The main owner remains is still M. Preymesser Beteiligungs-GmbH from Bavaria, holding 51 percent.

Established in 1993, Industrie-Logistik-Linz GmbH is an innovative logistics company with offices in Austria, the Netherlands and Romania. The specialist for industrial logistics combines according to its own definition information technology, expertise, innovation and quality to form customised service packages along the entire supply chain of the customers.

In addition to classic services like warehousing, production and transport logistics, ILL has also developed special products that are adapted to the needs of the customers. All areas are supported by comprehensive information logistics. The company currently employs around 300 persons, headed by the two Managing Directors DI Dr. Ralph Gallob and DI Dr. Gerald Riha.

www.ill.co.at

Source: oevz.com/en