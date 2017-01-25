New shunting locomotive at Graz Süd cargo terminal

On 24 January a new diesel-hydraulic locomotive of the 203 XT series by Alstom Lokomotiven Service GmbH was handed over at the Graz Süd cargo terminal in Werndorf. The locomotive is to be used for shunting operations at the freight terminal from next week.

The Graz Süd cargo terminal offers extensive rail infrastructure. The tracks have a length of about 17 kilometers. Most of the more than 50 switches are remotely controlled by traffic dispatchers.

The shunting locomotive in figures:

Series: BR 203 XT

Axle: B’B’

Track width: 1,435 mm

Length over buffers: 14,240 mm

Mass: 68 tonnes

Top speed: 100 km/h

Diesel engine

Manufacturer: Caterpillar

Continuous power: 1,380 kW

www.stlb.at

Source: oevz.com/en