LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

New shunting locomotive at Graz Süd cargo terminal

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

New shunting locomotive at Graz Süd cargo terminal

New shunting locomotive at Graz Süd cargo terminal
Januar 25
07:57 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

On 24 January a new diesel-hydraulic locomotive of the 203 XT series by Alstom Lokomotiven Service GmbH was handed over at the Graz Süd cargo terminal in Werndorf. The locomotive is to be used for shunting operations at the freight terminal from next week.

The Graz Süd cargo terminal offers extensive rail infrastructure. The tracks have a length of about 17 kilometers. Most of the more than 50 switches are remotely controlled by traffic dispatchers.

The shunting locomotive in figures:

  • Series: BR 203 XT
  • Axle: B’B’
  • Track width: 1,435 mm
  • Length over buffers: 14,240 mm
  • Mass: 68 tonnes
  • Top speed: 100 km/h
  • Diesel engine
  • Manufacturer: Caterpillar
  • Continuous power: 1,380 kW

www.stlb.at

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
Caterpillar✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Teilen

Freier Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift on Demand

Werbefenster

Newsarchiv

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Januar 2017
M D M D F S S
« Dez    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Kategorien

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...