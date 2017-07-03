LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Next renews DHL’s two-man contract

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Next renews DHL’s two-man contract

Next renews DHL’s two-man contract
Juli 03
17:04 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

Next has renewed its two-man home delivery contract with DHL; extending the partnership for a further three years.

livingroomThe logistics company will continue to deliver furniture items to customers from its UK out-base network. DHL will continue to offer timed delivery slots and in-home product assembly services.

“As well as developing a new automated furniture warehouse, we recognized the need to update our omni-channel order fulfilment systems for our two-man home delivery operation,” said Simon Kelly, logistics and customer services director, Next. “We therefore continue to need a partner that is committed to continuous improvement in customer service whilst delivering efficient operations.

“We felt that DHL was best placed to offer us both and we are pleased to renew our contract with them for a further three years”.

The retailer is in the process of upgrading its omni-channel order fulfilment solution with enhancements to its two-man home delivery operation.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
eCommerceHome DeliveryNews: Deutsche Post DHLNews: MANOEM
Teilen

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Translater

Vorleseservice

Das integrierte Vorleseservice erleichtert den Informationsalltag und startet per Klick. |

b2b.logistik-express.com

verzeichnis.logistik-express.com

Fachzeitschrift Print & E-Magazin

Werbefenster

Newsletter Presseservice

Kategorien

Archive

Juli 2017
M D M D F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

TWITTER

Händlerbund Watch-Blog

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

eCommerce Logistik-Day

Seitenübersicht

    Ein Chef der auf die Stärken schaut

Ein Chef der auf die Stärken schaut

den ganzen Artikel lesen