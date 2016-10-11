Nordfrost and Stef sign a European partnership agreement

On Thursday October 6, in Schortens (Northern Germany), the managing directors of Nordfrost and Stef signed an agreement to form a new alliance for European frozen goods logistics. Both companies, whose capabilities in the deep-freeze sector are notably similar, were able to build this strategic partnership on the complementary of their European coverage and their convergence in terms of expertise, service, quality requirements and entrepreneurial values.

Nordfrost (35 sites for frozen goods) is mainly present in Central and Northern Europe (Scandinavia, Great-Britain, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Italy) and in Eastern Europe. Stef (47 deep-freeze sites) has facilities dedicated to frozen goods in France and in six Southern and Northern Europe: Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium and Netherlands. In this equal partnership the companies Nordfrost and Stef will join their transnational operative structures.

With a network of 75 sites dedicated to logistics operations under sub-zero temperatures with a 1.3 million pallet positions capacity, and a specialised fleet of 3,500 refrigerated vehicles, the two groups now offer their domestic and international clients the largest sub-zero storage and distribution network in Europe. This network meets the latest standards (IFS, BRC) and provides optimal solutions to the requirements of clients in terms of quality, performance and flexibility, as well as attractive delivery times.

www.nordfrost.de; www.stef.com

Source: oevz.com/en