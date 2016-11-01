LOGISTIK express Newsportal

November issue out now

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

November issue out now

November issue out now
November 01
08:30 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

The November 2016 edition of Logistics Manager is now out in print and online. It is also available on iPad and Android.

Reforming the return
Logistics has unbolted the door to super-speedy delivery; but what about the looming backlog of rejected goods? We explore the role of automation in returns management.

LM1611 cover w250Strategy in the spotlight
Storage is a vital cog in the wheel of retail logistics, and getting it wrong can lead to disaster. We look at its role in multi-channel operations, as well as its relationship with automation.

No time to scrimp
The efficiency and safety of the forklift truck fleet is dependent on a good service and maintenance regime. But a range of options is available and picking the right one is critical.

Get more out of IT systems
There are lots of IT systems available but are operators making the best use of the technologies available – and where are the big opportunities?

Data is critical for omni-channel success
Data is changing quite dramatically, Andrew Mann, vice president of insight and CRM at Asda Walmart told delegates at the Omni-Channel Conference in London. “Data and how it flows around organisations and becoming more open is going to be a challenge we are all going to have to think about.”

Business as usual?
It was as though the market was holding its breath prior to 23rd June and across the board property pundits were reporting a definite slowdown. But what is the reality now?

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
RetailWalmart✅ Handel: E-Commerce✅ Intralogistik: Fördertechnik✅ Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer
Teilen

Werbefenster

Presseservice-Upload

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

November 2016
M D M D F S S
« Okt    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

TWITTER

B2B Messen & Events Kalender

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft Logistik: Vereine + Cluster Logistikzentrum Supply Chain Management Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt Transportlogistik: Spediteure Transportlogistik: Telematik Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...