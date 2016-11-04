LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Ocean Alliance sets out service plans

November 04
11:06 2016
The Ocean Alliance of container shipping lines has set out its plans to operate 40 services on the east-west trades covering about 100 ports of call using 350 ships with 3.5 million teu capacity.

Members of the alliance, which include CMA CGM, Cosco, Evergreen and OOCL, say it will be the world’s largest shipping alliance when it starts operations in April 2017.

On the Asia – Northern Europe trade: there will be six loops, 79 weekly calls and 31 ports. On the Transatlantic trade: three loops, 34 weekly calls and 21 ports. And on the Transpacific trade: 20 loops, 145 weekly calls and 52 ports.

CMA CGM will have the largest share within the alliance, deploying a fleet of 119 vessels with a 35 per cent capacity share. Rodolphe Saadé, vice-chairman of the CMA CGM Group, said: “Ocean Alliance is the largest operational agreement ever made between shipping companies. With more than 40 maritime services, we will be sharing our fleet with the largest Asian shipping companies. By offering more ports and more direct calls, as well as better transit times, we will provide our customers with unmatched quality services.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

CMA CGM
