ÖBB “Güterzentrum” Wien Süd to start operation in December

November 16
08:21 2016
On the southern outskirts of Vienna, ÖBB Infrastruktur AG built a new multifunctional cargo hub. Three years after the groundbreaking ceremony, the first movements become visible in trial operation on the tracks of the freight terminals; the throughput facility with four tracks and two gantry cranes was completed a few weeks ago. The transshipment center for imports and exports will officially start operation on 5 December.

For trial operation, Rail Cargo Austria runs a daily train. Thus the various processes from handling different load units to loading and unloading are tested. “We are building up a hotspot for modern cargo transport here. The Vienna region is becoming a gateway to the business centers in Europe and the major seaports,” says Ing. Franz Seiser, Executive Director ÖBB Infrastruktur AG, proud of the successful trial operation.

Also Andreas Zwerger MBA, branch manager of Gebrüder Weiss in Maria Lanzendorf is satisfied: “The transition to the new terminal is perfectly managed, and the cooperation between all parties is very satisfactory.” To the location of the international shipping and logistics company its proximity to the Güterzentrum Wien Süd cargo hub means a huge advantage because now rail shipments can be handled more efficiently.

www.oebb.at

 

Source: oevz.com/en

