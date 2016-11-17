LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Opel Wien and Pawel win the state prize Smart Packaging 2016

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Opel Wien and Pawel win the state prize Smart Packaging 2016

Opel Wien and Pawel win the state prize Smart Packaging 2016
November 17
08:11 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Opel Wien and Pawel Packaging Logistics have jointly developed the packaging for engines manufactured at the plant in Aspern, Vienna, and shipped worldwide. The companies were honored for their new packaging solution on November 15, with the state prize Smart Packaging 2016 in the category of transport packaging.

The packaging for the 1.2- and 1.4-turbo engines convinced the jury in every aspect. Its most prominent feature is the space-saving design, which results in a much better container utilisation. Further arguments for the top ranking are the convenient, tool-free and time-saving construction and high transport safety. The transport packaging also saves resources by weight reduction of 10 percent. Moreover the higher utilisation of sea containers also reduces logistics costs.

The further development of an existing engine packaging improves container utilisation by 13 percent, to 162 instead of previously 144 drive units. The wooden nests inside, used to fix the filling material, are plugged in from now on. They can be put up quickly and without tools.

The use of materials in terms of wood in cubic meters, is reduced by 15 percent, and by 17 percent for the relevant corrugated cardboard. The savings in transport volume amounts to 11 percent. The use of container-wide pallets requires no additional load securing.

“To win the Smart Packaging state award, B2B and B2C packaging must achieve excellent values in the areas of excellence – environmental sustainability, technical functionality, design and convenience,” as defined by the organisers. Opel Wien and Pawel Packaging Logistics were able to convince the jury in every respect.

www.pawel.at

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Teilen

eCommerce Logistik-Day

"

eCommerce Logistik-Day

"

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

November 2016
M D M D F S S
« Okt    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

TWITTER

B2B Messen & Events Kalender

LogiMAT 2016

LogiMAT 2015

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Leobener Logistiksommer

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...