Opel Wien and Pawel win the state prize Smart Packaging 2016

Opel Wien and Pawel Packaging Logistics have jointly developed the packaging for engines manufactured at the plant in Aspern, Vienna, and shipped worldwide. The companies were honored for their new packaging solution on November 15, with the state prize Smart Packaging 2016 in the category of transport packaging.

The packaging for the 1.2- and 1.4-turbo engines convinced the jury in every aspect. Its most prominent feature is the space-saving design, which results in a much better container utilisation. Further arguments for the top ranking are the convenient, tool-free and time-saving construction and high transport safety. The transport packaging also saves resources by weight reduction of 10 percent. Moreover the higher utilisation of sea containers also reduces logistics costs.

The further development of an existing engine packaging improves container utilisation by 13 percent, to 162 instead of previously 144 drive units. The wooden nests inside, used to fix the filling material, are plugged in from now on. They can be put up quickly and without tools.

The use of materials in terms of wood in cubic meters, is reduced by 15 percent, and by 17 percent for the relevant corrugated cardboard. The savings in transport volume amounts to 11 percent. The use of container-wide pallets requires no additional load securing.

“To win the Smart Packaging state award, B2B and B2C packaging must achieve excellent values in the areas of excellence – environmental sustainability, technical functionality, design and convenience,” as defined by the organisers. Opel Wien and Pawel Packaging Logistics were able to convince the jury in every respect.

www.pawel.at

Source: oevz.com/en