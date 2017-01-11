Pallet-Track buys Horley Road Services

Pallet-Track has acquired Horley Road Services, the Surrey-based transport business which specialises in pallet deliveries throughout the UK and Europe.

All existing members of staff inwill TUPE over to Pallet-Track in early 2017.

Pallet-Track founder Nigel Parkes said: “Horleys, represents a strategic acquisition, and very much a one off, but this was a too good to miss opportunity and one that will help us reinforce our presence in the all-important south-east of the UK where we already have ten other member companies.”

However, he said that this was not the start of an acquisition strategy for Pallet-Track.

Source: logisticsmanager.com