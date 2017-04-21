Panalpina Perishables Network launched with great ambitions

Transported volumes in the perishables industry are growing year on year by an estimated 5 percent, and Panalpina is one of only very few freight forwarders worldwide that can combine global coverage with experts dedicated to the perishables business.

“We have the ability to connect growers and exporters to importers and retailers all over the world to enable the increasing global trade of perishables from field to shelf and to ensure product integrity along the complete cool chain,” explains Colin Wells, global head specialty vertical perishables at Panalpina. “Our clear ambition is to become the preferred global supplier of perishables logistics by 2020. We see enormous potential to substantially grow our geographical footprint and volumes in North and South America, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia,” adds Wells.

The Panalpina Perishables Network provides a choice of multiple modes of transport depending on urgency and shipment size. These include temperature-controlled air freight, also on fully-controlled flights within the Panalpina Charter Network, ocean reefer freight, temperature-controlled road and courier services, or any combination of these modes of transport.

“What sets us apart from the competition is our global reach, our unparalleled air freight charter expertise and capabilities; combined with dedicated, highly experienced perishables experts. For specific markets and perishables, we will work closely with qualified agents that bring additional local expertise at origin and destination to the table,” says Wells.

The growth perspectives and the global nature of the perishables business make it attractive for Panalpina. The company’s perishables activities originated in Latin America, and were then extended to Europe and Africa. The Panalpina Perishables Network will span 15 key countries at first, with a clear plan to double the network to cover all regions.

“The world’s appetite for fresh produce is growing, owing to constantly changing consumer behaviour in Western countries and rising incomes and increasing populations, specifically in Asia-Pacific. Our appetite for a much bigger piece of the pie is also growing,” says Karl Weyeneth, Panalpina’s Chief Commercial Officer. “The Panalpina Perishables Network is designed to offer the greatest choice and best quality for shippers and consignees wanting to move their sought-after products.”

