LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Panalpina Perishables Network launched with great ambitions

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Panalpina Perishables Network launched with great ambitions

Panalpina Perishables Network launched with great ambitions
April 21
08:06 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

Transported volumes in the perishables industry are growing year on year by an estimated 5 percent, and Panalpina is one of only very few freight forwarders worldwide that can combine global coverage with experts dedicated to the perishables business.

“We have the ability to connect growers and exporters to importers and retailers all over the world to enable the increasing global trade of perishables from field to shelf and to ensure product integrity along the complete cool chain,” explains Colin Wells, global head specialty vertical perishables at Panalpina. “Our clear ambition is to become the preferred global supplier of perishables logistics by 2020. We see enormous potential to substantially grow our geographical footprint and volumes in North and South America, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia,” adds Wells.

The Panalpina Perishables Network provides a choice of multiple modes of transport depending on urgency and shipment size. These include temperature-controlled air freight, also on fully-controlled flights within the Panalpina Charter Network, ocean reefer freight, temperature-controlled road and courier services, or any combination of these modes of transport.

“What sets us apart from the competition is our global reach, our unparalleled air freight charter expertise and capabilities; combined with dedicated, highly experienced perishables experts. For specific markets and perishables, we will work closely with qualified agents that bring additional local expertise at origin and destination to the table,” says Wells.

The growth perspectives and the global nature of the perishables business make it attractive for Panalpina. The company’s perishables activities originated in Latin America, and were then extended to Europe and Africa. The Panalpina Perishables Network will span 15 key countries at first, with a clear plan to double the network to cover all regions.

“The world’s appetite for fresh produce is growing, owing to constantly changing consumer behaviour in Western countries and rising incomes and increasing populations, specifically in Asia-Pacific. Our appetite for a much bigger piece of the pie is also growing,” says Karl Weyeneth, Panalpina’s Chief Commercial Officer. “The Panalpina Perishables Network is designed to offer the greatest choice and best quality for shippers and consignees wanting to move their sought-after products.”

www.panalpina.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
FreightNews: Panalpina
Teilen

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Text translater

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus LogiMAT

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus Österreich

Text suchen

Text vorlesen

| Unser Vorleseservice erleichtert den Informationsalltag und mit nur 1 Klick startet die Vorlesefunktion für den Originaltext in Deutsch oder in Englisch.

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

Werbefenster

Händlerbund Watch-Blog

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

Kategorien

Archive

April 2017
M D M D F S S
« Mrz    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

TWITTER

Seitenübersicht

Sie interessieren sich für unser …

+ Informationsangebot
+ Newsportal
+ Newsletter Presseservice
+ Presseservice vs. exklusives Presseservice
+ Social Media Networking
+ Portale B2B Firmensuche
+ Cross Media Mix
+ Fachzeitschrift on Demand
+ Fachzeitschrift E-Magazin
+ eCommerce Logistik-Day
+ LOGISTIK express Zertifikat

 





Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

eCommerce Logistik-Day

Schlagwörter

BRICS Staaten Freight Geschäftsführung Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Lagertechnik Jahresergebnis KEP-Dienste Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer Logistik: Facilities Logistik: Flughafen Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Vereine + Cluster Logistikmarkt Logistikmarkt: China Logistikmarkt: Deutschland Logistikmarkt: Europa Logistikmarkt: Germany Logistikmarkt: Österreich Management Marketing mylogistics News: MAN OEM Rail Region: Wien Software Stadt Hamburg Stadt Wien TEN Terminal Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt Transportlogistik: Spediteure Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie Verkehrszeitung Warehouse Wirtschaft
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. LOGISTIK express Fachzeitschrift • Newsportal •B2B Firmensuche • eCommerce Logsitik-Day
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...