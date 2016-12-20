Parcel logistics by Post is undergoing a digital transformation

Just before the Christmas holidays, Österreichische Post AG is working at full speed. Record volumes of up to half a million parcels per day are processed, so they arrive in due time under the Christmas tree. In the month of December, approximately 8.5 million parcels are delivered. As a longstanding IT partner, Atos provides the necessary underlying IT infrastructure services.

“Bearing in mind that all parcels must be delivered at the right time to the right recipients, one can imagine the importance of stable and high-performance IT infrastructure,” said Dr. Gerald Rehling, Vice President, Head of Managed Services Atos Austria.

For almost one decade the IT service provider Atos has been providing infrastructure services for Österreichische Post AG. The successful partnership between the two big players has recently been renewed when a new agreement was signed. This includes the provision of virtual and physical servers and storage solutions. The infrastructure is used for essential applications of the Post, such as the complete data collection for automated reporting and tracing of parcels, logistic systems, management and the automation of business cases.

The different systems are operated in Atos’ data centres Vienna North and South. Security and stability are the most important aspects for the Atos team, composed of specialists from Austria and other nearshore centers. During the period before Christmas a so-called HyperCare mode is used, to avoid any performance problems due to the increased load on the system and to be able to react quickly in an emergency case.

“Our responsibilities include the provision and management of IT infrastructure. Apart from that we are primarily a technology innovator,” says Rehling, and emphasises: “With the increasing digitization of our society, companies must ensure that their digital strategy is state-of-the-art.”

Through this close partnership Österreichische Post AG is already in the midst of the digital transformation and seizes the associated opportunities to develop new digital business models and finally to respond to the changing needs of customers. “We are pleased to have found Atos as a longstanding partner who accompanied us during the digital transformation through the introduction of new technologies such as cloud computing, unified communication and digital workplace,” said Dr. Peter Garlock, CIO of Österreichischen Post AG.

www.atos.net; www.post.at

Source: oevz.com/en