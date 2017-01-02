LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Paul Coutts to join SingPost as Group Chief Executive

Januar 02
07:54 2017
The Board of Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) has appointed Paul William Coutts to the position of Group Chief Executive Officer (Group CEO), and as a Non-Independent Director of the SingPost Board effective 1 June 2017.

Paul Coutts, 60, joins SingPost from Toll Global Forwarding, one of the five divisions in the Toll Group, where he was CEO since February 2013 in a global role based in Singapore. He has more than 20 years of experience in C-suite positions at major global logistics and postal companies. He has attended several executive programmes at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Stanford Graduate School of Business, and London Business School.

Paul Coutts says, “It is exciting to have the opportunity to lead SingPost through a transformation into an eCommerce logistics company. The natural fit of postal services with eCommerce logistics, together with Singapore’s strategic position as a hub, provides a platform to build a world-class business.”

For over 150 years, Singapore Post (SingPost) as the country’s postal service provider, has been delivering trusted and reliable services to homes and businesses in Singapore. Today, SingPost is pioneering and leading in eCommerce logistics as well as providing innovative mail and logistics solutions in Singapore and around the world, with operations in 19 markets.

Building on its trusted communications through domestic and international postal services, SingPost is taking the lead in end-to-end integrated and digital mail solutions. The suite of SingPost eCommerce logistics solutions includes front end web management, warehousing and fulfilment, last mile delivery and international freight forwarding.

www.singpost.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

