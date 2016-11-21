P&O Ferrymasters expands intermodal fleet with 500-unit order

Pan-European logistics provider P&O Ferrymasters has ordered 500 new palletwide high-cube 45’ containers in the latest phase of expansion by its intermodal division. The contract with Dutch manufacturer Unit45 was signed on 16 November at the Intermodal trade show in Rotterdam. Delivery is due next February, when the partreplacement, part-expansion deal will boost the total fleet to 3,000 units.

P&O Ferrymasters intermodal director Wim Blomme: “The new containers will be operational in all our intermodal markets and have been acquired to maintain the division’s continuous growth strategy.” Unit45 sales manager Maria Genyn adds: “The deal extends a relationship of more than ten years and marks our vast experience in further innovating the 45’ concept.”

P&O Ferrymasters is one of Europe’s leading specialists in tailor-made transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions. With origins from 1953, the company is part of P&O Ferries – owned by Dubai World – and operates from more than 20 strategic locations in 12 European countries.

www.poferrymatsres.com; www.unit45.com

Source: oevz.com/en