LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Port of Duisburg to have its own LNG infrastructure

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Port of Duisburg to have its own LNG infrastructure

Port of Duisburg to have its own LNG infrastructure
Januar 05
07:55 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

RWE Supply & Trading and duisport are building infrastructure for LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) at the Port of Duisburg. The two companies have recently come to an agreement in this regard.

The objective is to develop an integrated and sustainable logistics concept for the procurement, storage, distribution and use of LNG, and to implement the concept at the Port of Duisburg. A land parcel for the LNG fuel station has already been designated. Previously, the partners jointly examined the possible uses of LNG as a substitute for diesel fuel.

The first step consists of the planned installation of a mobile fueling station, which can be relocated quickly and easily if required. This facility will be used to supply LNG to port vehicles (reachstackers and terminal tractors) as well as the trucks of local freight forwarders during the initial phase. The vehicles are retrofitted for LNG and extensively tested in regular operations. Investments for this first step total approximately EUR 500,000.

LNG is natural gas that cooled to -161° degrees to create liquefied gas. This has the effect of reducing the volume to approximately 1/600 of the volume of natural gas under normal pressure, which makes it possible to transport large volumes of natural gas. LNG is much more environmentally-friendly since emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide and particulates are much lower than for other fuels.

www.duisport.de

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
RWE✅ Logistik: Facilities✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Januar 2017
M D M D F S S
« Dez    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

TWITTER

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Kategorien

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...