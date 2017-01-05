Port of Duisburg to have its own LNG infrastructure

RWE Supply & Trading and duisport are building infrastructure for LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) at the Port of Duisburg. The two companies have recently come to an agreement in this regard.

The objective is to develop an integrated and sustainable logistics concept for the procurement, storage, distribution and use of LNG, and to implement the concept at the Port of Duisburg. A land parcel for the LNG fuel station has already been designated. Previously, the partners jointly examined the possible uses of LNG as a substitute for diesel fuel.

The first step consists of the planned installation of a mobile fueling station, which can be relocated quickly and easily if required. This facility will be used to supply LNG to port vehicles (reachstackers and terminal tractors) as well as the trucks of local freight forwarders during the initial phase. The vehicles are retrofitted for LNG and extensively tested in regular operations. Investments for this first step total approximately EUR 500,000.

LNG is natural gas that cooled to -161° degrees to create liquefied gas. This has the effect of reducing the volume to approximately 1/600 of the volume of natural gas under normal pressure, which makes it possible to transport large volumes of natural gas. LNG is much more environmentally-friendly since emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide and particulates are much lower than for other fuels.

