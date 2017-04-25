LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Port of Lübeck wins big package of shipments of Lkw Walter

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Port of Lübeck wins big package of shipments of Lkw Walter

Port of Lübeck wins big package of shipments of Lkw Walter
April 25
08:06 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

Lübecker Hafen-Gesellschaft (LHG) won a new package of shipments. In the course of restructuring their transport services, the Austrian freight forwarder Lkw Walter will be routing via Lübeck a big number of trailers carrying goods between Sweden and Italy. This will be a total volume of around 11,000 load units per year.

On their route via the Baltic Sea, these cargo flows benefit from the tight network offering departures from Lübeck and southern Sweden. At the same time, Lkw Walter is to launch a direct intermodal link between Lübeck’s Baltic Rail Gate (BRG) terminal and Novara, with three weely departures in each direction. In this context the favourable rail links from Lübeck played a major role in European hinterland traffic.

“This is good news, which shows that LHG offers an attractive overall system. Three weekly rail links in each direction from the start are a strong and stable start. This is a clear signal to the market in favour of Lübeck as a location,” said Sebastian Jürgens, CEO LHG. Last year, Baltic Rail Gate had handled around 75,000 units.

www.lhg.com; www.lkw-walter.at

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
FreightIntermodalRailTerminal
Teilen

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell. Links zu gesetzte Logistik-Unternehmen erhalten Sie über

Website translater

Vorleseservice

| Hören statt Lesen: Das integrierte Vorleseservice erleichtert den Informationsalltag und ist auch für iPhone/Smartphones ausgerichtet.

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus LogiMAT

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus Österreich

Werbefenster

Händlerbund Watch-Blog

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

Kategorien

Archive

April 2017
M D M D F S S
« Mrz    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

TWITTER

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

eCommerce Logistik-Day

Seitenübersicht

Sie interessieren sich für unser …

+ Informationsangebot
+ Newsportal
+ Newsletter Presseservice
+ Presseservice vs. exklusives Presseservice
+ Social Media Networking
+ Portale B2B Firmensuche
+ Cross Media Mix
+ Fachzeitschrift on Demand
+ Fachzeitschrift E-Magazin
+ eCommerce Logistik-Day
+ LOGISTIK express Zertifikat

 





Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

Schlagwörter

BRICS Staaten Freight Geschäftsführung Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Lagertechnik Jahresergebnis KEP-Dienste Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer Logistik: Facilities Logistik: Flughafen Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Vereine + Cluster Logistikmarkt Logistikmarkt: China Logistikmarkt: Deutschland Logistikmarkt: Europa Logistikmarkt: Germany Logistikmarkt: Österreich Management Marketing mylogistics News: MAN OEM Rail Region: Wien Software Stadt Hamburg Stadt Wien TEN Terminal Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt Transportlogistik: Spediteure Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie Verkehrszeitung Warehouse Wirtschaft
    TORWEGGE gewinnt mit FTS TORsten Industriepreis

TORWEGGE gewinnt mit FTS TORsten Industriepreis

den ganzen Artikel lesen
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. LOGISTIK express Fachzeitschrift • Newsportal •B2B Firmensuche • eCommerce Logsitik-Day
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...