Port of Trieste: Strong uptrend on rail transport in 2016

Port of Trieste: Strong uptrend on rail transport in 2016

Januar 30
08:13 2017
The total goods handled in the port of Trieste in 2016 increased by 3.68 percent compared to 2015, reaching a total of 59.23 million tonnes. At an event in Vienna on January 26, port president Zeno D’Agostino reported an increase in rail freight traffic by 27.6 percent to a total of 7,631 trains.

unbenanntThe figures provided by the port authority show a general upward trend: liquid bulk +3.56 percent, dry bulk +22.45 percent, general cargo +1.92 percent and full containers +6.49 percent (437,129 TEU). Ro-Ro traffic showed a slight increase by 0.29 percent to 302,366 shipments.

The well-attended event in the Italian Embassy in Vienna was held under the motto “Trieste – Your Rail Port in the Heart of Europe”. Zeno D’Agostino stressed that there were sufficient capacities allowing to establish daily direct services by rail to the hinterland terminals in Central and Eastern Europe to southern Germany, and back.

www.porto.trieste.it

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Januar 2017
