Profits rise at Reed Boardall

Reed Boardall’s pre-tax profit rose to £3.4m for the year to 31 March 2016 from £3.2m in 2015 as a result of efficiency improvements.

Revenue was down from £65.9m to £64.3m. The company said the fall was attributable to a minor decrease in volumes “due to the expected loss of a large customer part way through the financial period, however, Reed Boardall has very quickly made up the volume of stock in store”.

The transport division continued to face a tough climate with costs increasing during the year which were difficult to recover.

Deputy chief executive Marcus Boardall said: “With consumers shopping more frequently at outlets with restricted storage space, our customers are demanding smaller and swifter deliveries. This fits well with our business model of a 142,000 pallet storage facility operating on a single site, enabling us to respond quickly with ‘order today, delivery tomorrow’ as well as providing excellent value as we are able to combine products from various customers.”

