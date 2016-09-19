Prologis Leases 7,500 Square Meters to Schnellecke Logistics in Cologne

Prologis, Inc., the global leader in logistics real estate, has signed a long-term rental agreement with Schnellecke Logistics. Since June 2016, the logistics service provider uses 7,500 square meters of space at the Prologis Park Cologne-Eifeltor. The building comprises approximately 7,260 square meters of high-quality space and some 230 square meters of office space.

Schnellecke Logistics is a global logistics service provider and a supplier to the automotive industry. The company has more than 16,000 employees working in 15 countries around the world.

“This modern logistics park of Prologis is ideal for our company,” said Volker Trinitowski, managing director of Schnellecke Logistics Verpackung GmbH. “We can continue to meet the increasing requirements of Deutz AG thanks to the park’s central location and its excellent transport connections.”

Schnellecke Logistics will handle crankcase logistics at its CKD plant in Cologne, in addition to its existing business of the customer-specific packing and dispatch abroad of engine and exhaust gas after-treatment systems for Deutz AG.

“We are delighted that our logistics park and its strategic location in one of Germany’s prime logistics regions meet the company’s requirements,” said Moritz Heißenberg, vice president and leasing officer, Prologis Germany. “With the signing of this agreement, the Prologis Park Cologne-Eifeltor is now fully let.”

Spread across seven distribution centers, the Prologis Park Cologne-Eifeltor comprises 110,000 square meters of modern logistics and production space. The logistics park is just 500 meters from the Eifeltor freight village and boasts excellent connections to all domestic and European markets thanks to its proximity to the A1, A4 and A61 motorways and to Wesseling-Godorf port. Realogis acted as a broker in the deal.

ABOUT PROLOGIS

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2016, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 666 million square feet (62 million square meters) in 20 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,200 customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

ABOUT SCHNELLECKE

The family-owned business Schnellecke offers its customers in the automotive industry full service for complex logistics, production and transportation tasks. Its tailored concepts are based on efficiency and permanent process reliability. The Schnellecke Logistics umbrella brand counts supply, packaging and spare parts logistics, module assembly and transport logistics among its primary areas of expertise. Schnellecke also develops and produces lightweight bodywork construction solutions under the umbrella brand KWD Automotive.