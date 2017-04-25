LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Prologis leaving the Austrian market

Prologis leaving the Austrian market

Prologis leaving the Austrian market
April 25
08:03 2017
Prologis, Inc., the global leader in logistics real estate, has sold a logistics property in Himberg, Lower Austria. The logistics facility built in 2011 covers a surface of approximately 11,000 m². The building meets the highest quality standards and is rented on a long term basis to an international logistics service provider as the sole user. The modern logistics park is closely located to the Vienna International Airport and has good access to Bratislava and Budapest. It is the only logistics park ProLogis has developed in Austria.

“This sale is in line with our investment strategy aimed to consolidate our portfolio and harmonise with global markets,” said Thomas Karmann, Managing Director, Regional Head Prologis Northern Europe. “Completing this transaction, ProLogis will leave the Austrian market.”

CBRE supported Prologis in advisory capacity with regard to this transaction. In legal matters, Prologis received support from the Schoenherr law firm.

Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,200 customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment. As of March 31, 2017, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 63 million m² in 19 countries.

www.prologis.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

