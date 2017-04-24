LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Raben Group becomes shareholder of Italian forwarder Sittam

Raben Group becomes shareholder of Italian forwarder Sittam

Raben Group becomes shareholder of Italian forwarder Sittam
April 24
08:04 2017
The Raben Group has acquired 20 percent of the shares in Sittam S.r.l. (Spedizioni Internazionali Trasporti Terrestri Aerei Marittimi S.r.l.), an Italian market leader for international cargo transport by road, air and ocean freight. The service provider is headquartered and has its main transhipment hub in Cornaredo, Greater Milan. The acquisition of the shares is aimed to strengthen the partnership between the two companies.

Within a period of more than 50 years, Sittam has achieved an important position in the international cargo market in Italy and beyond. The network includes Europe, the countries of the CIS and the Middle East. Their portfolio includes also comprehensive air and ocean freight operations. This is backed by more than 90 agents with whom Sittam aims to cooperate on the long term. In 2015 the company was sold from Ceva Logistics to ALS. Even after the sale of shares to the Raben Group, ALS will remain the main shareholder.

Sittam cooperates with many leading clients from business and industry throughout Italy. The sale of the shares in the Raben Group not have any effects for the existing partners. The company intends to stay connected to its agents. The acquisition is aimed to strenghten the link between the two companies.

“The cooperation between Sittam in Italy and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe adds another economy to our network, from where we can operate directly,” says Ewald Raben, CEO of Raben Group. “The Italian market is very export oriented and we are very interested in this growth potential. We want to successfully expand this partnership with Sittam.”

Sittam S.r.l. (Spedizioni Internazionali Trasporti Terrestri Aerei Marittimi S.r.l.) has 313 employees generating sales of EUR 118 million in 2016. The company’s network consists of nine transhipment hubs and nine sales offices dedicated to the distribution of international groupage cargo.

With more than 85 years of experience, the Raben Group is one of the leading logistics companies in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe. The group offers comprehensive logistics solutions for road, sea and air cargo transport and concepts for global supply chain management. In 2015, the group’s turnover amounted to more than EUR 1 billion. The Raben Group manages more than 1 million m² of warehouse space in several European countries. The group’s fleet includes 7,000 vehicles, the headcount is 9,500 employees.

www.raben-group.com; www.sittam.it

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Aircargo Freight HUB Management News: CEVA Logistics Warehouse
