LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Raben Group integrates two Rhenus sites in southern Germany

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Raben Group integrates two Rhenus sites in southern Germany

Raben Group integrates two Rhenus sites in southern Germany
Januar 03
07:58 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Following antitrust approval, Raben Trans European Germany took over the business operations of the previous Rhenus sites in Fellbach and Weilimdorf in the frame of an asset deal on January 1st, 2017. The purchase agreement was signed on 21 July. As the new owner, Raben will operate the forwarding locations under its own name.

Taking over the sites specialising in national groupage transport Raben expands its network in southern Germany. The contact persons for customers remain the same.

“The region around the city of Stuttgart is one of the economically strongest metropolitan regions and an important high-tech location in Europe. We are committed to successfully continue and expand the long-standing customer relations of these locations,” said Ewald Raben, CEO of Raben Group.

The customers of the freight forwarding locations in Fellbach and Weilimdorf are mainly automotive suppliers, from the retail sector and the health-care industry. Most of them are medium-sized companies. Also previous to the acquisition Fellbach was a partner of the Raben-Trans-European network. The site has two logistics centers, including a cross-docking area.

www.raben-group.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ RhenusCEO✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer✅ Retail✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Januar 2017
M D M D F S S
« Dez    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

TWITTER

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Kategorien

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...