Rachbauer is moving more and more “mobile homes”

Dezember 28
08:30 2016
“Mobile living” and living on very small surfaces, that are easy to finance is becoming an issue these days. For Rachbauer, a company headquartered in Straßwalchen in Flachgau, Salzburg this trend means an increasing demand for special transports of “mobile homes”.

The company recently accompanied a customer to make her dream of home come true in this way. Within one week, the special transport was organized and implemented, including the permission and accompanying vehicle, crane lifting and the intermediate storage of the oversized object.

The Rachbauer family enterprise celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016. Its four core competencies crane works, stage and truck rental, special and heavy transports, and logistics can be combined for various customer requirements.

In terms of crane hire, Rachbauer with a maximum lifting capacity of 300 tonnes, is the technological market leader in the federal state of Salzburg and the neighboring region of Upper Austria. For the intermediate storage or as a hub for onward transport of oversized and heavy goods, the premises in Straßwalchen offer 40,000 m² open warehouse, and 3,500 m² covered warehouse area.

www.rachbauer.at

Source: oevz.com/en

