Rail Cargo Group increases its commitment in Slovenia

The Rail Cargo Group – cargo division of ÖBB – is intensifying its rail logistics activities on the Slovenian market. After Rail Cargo Logistics-Austria has increased its stake in the company from 50 percent to 74 percent and became the majority owner of Intereuropa-FLG, the next move was: In view of a uniform market presence, the name of Intereuropa-FLG was changed to Rail Cargo Logistics d.o.o.

Intereuropa-FLG d.o.o. in Ljubljana has a long company history and is part of the Rail Cargo Group since 2005. The services range from classic rail transport to container transport and includes handling intermodal transport via the Adriatic seaports. In particular, transit traffic through the Port of Koper is organised including related port services. In addition, customers are provided with logistics services such as warehousing, transshipment, truck deliveries, tracking of shipments, customs clearance and consulting.

By its own account, Rail Cargo Logistics d.o.o. scores both with comprehensive services and high-quality logistics support, consolidating its position as one of the leading companies in the rail logistics business in Slovenia. Moreover, the geographical location of the country where two important pan-European rail corridors meet, allows for efficient rail transportation across national borders.

