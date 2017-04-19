Rail Cargo Group recognised as “Leitbetrieb Austria”

The Rail Cargo Group (RCG), the cargo division of the ÖBB, is a rail logistics company that provides seamless transport on the environmentally friendly railway in 18 European countries. This is not simply thanks to its customised services at national and international level, but mainly as a reliable partner of Austria’s industry. The Rail Cargo Group has now been honoured for its work by a cross-industry economic network with the award of the “Leitbetrieb Austria” (leading company Austria) seal of quality.

Clemens Först, CEO for the RCG, accepted the award on behalf of all Rail Cargo Group employees. “This certificate highlights the positive development of the freight transport activity of ÖBB in the face of challenging conditions and shows that the Rail Cargo Group is a benchmark of the domestic economy”, explains Först.

In combination with other internationalisation activities, the Rail Cargo Group is committed to the sustainable reinforcement of environmentally friendly rail transport by means of forward-looking and customer-oriented services within Europe and beyond. In areas including the “Wagon of the future”, close cooperation with start-ups, and the targeted development of booking and tracking & tracing systems, it is possible to provide better services and redefine benchmarks through innovation and digitalisation initiatives, reads a press release by the Rail Cargo Group.

A leading company is a company that does not seek short-term gains, but targets sustainable corporate success. Thanks to its market and value orientation, it drives the development of its region and industry. A leading company assumes responsibility for society and the environment, takes on an exemplary role and exploits this for a competitive advantage.

www.oebb.at

Source: oevz.com/en