Rail Cargo Operator: New direct connection to and from Rijeka

The Rail Cargo Group – freight transport subsidiary of the ÖBB – brings a new regular traffic onto the rails. In the course of the realization of tailor-made transport and logistics solutions, Rail Cargo Operator now regularly serves the route from Rijeka via Munich to Ludwigshafen and back, for their customer DP World. This is a completely new rail transport and the first direct connection between Croatia and Germany.

The new connection between Rijeka Adriatic Gate and Ludwigshafen KTL will start from 21 February 2017 with three circuits per week. Each wagon set includes 14 container wagons of 90 feet each and four container wagons of 80 feet each. Rail Cargo Operator thus stresses its position as a strong provider of intermodal rail transport.

Thanks to its own rail freight company, the Rail Cargo Group is responsible for carrying out the transport along the route from Croatia to Germany, not only in Austria, but also in Croatia (Rail Cargo Carrier – Croatia) and Slovenia (Rail Cargo Carrier, d.o.o.). Customers benefit from shortened transport times, increased punctuality and significantly more safety and quality.

With a portfolio of 77 seaport and domestic terminals, supported by more than 50 related companies, DP World is one of the largest container terminal operators in the world. The network spans 40 different countries on six continents. The European domestic and intermodal activities have been bundled for a year by DP World Logistics Europe, which is pushing this project forward in cooperation with SASS Line Intermodal.

Source: oevz.com/en