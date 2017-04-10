Ralu Logistika is purchasing 100 Mercedes-Benz trucks

On 6 April, Ralu Logistika took over 30 Mercedes-Benz trucks equipped with the most modern insulated chambers made by Lamberet SAS, a French manufacturer, with refrigeration units made by Carrier Transicold, an American manufacturer. The total value of this investment is HRK 20 million (EUR 2.7 million) and the first shipment will include a total of 100 delivery trucks as previously contracted. The leading independent supplier of integrated logistics management services in Croatia and the region will utilise the trucks to improve the quality of their services and additionally strengthen their position on the market.

Ralu Logistika’s own fleet of vehicles currently features over 200 vehicles used for daily shipments of goods in international transport and deliveries to over 6,000 locations across Croatia. Accordingly, the company continues the constant process of hiring new employees. Since the beginning of the year, 80 new employees have been hired exceeding the total number of 300 staff.

“Procurement of the first 30 out of a total of 100 contracted delivery trucks is an investment by Ralu Logistika, as the leading transport and logistics company in the cold chain field, that is yet another step forward with the goal of continually elevating the level of quality of its services. With the existing infrastructure, with an emphasis on the logistics-distribution centre in Rugvica, the new cross-dock centre we are opening soon in the area of Rijeka and our warehouses in Osijek and Split, the investment we are making in the fleet of vehicles marks the completion of this investment cycle. This way we will continue to confirm our reliability and uncompromising quality we provide to our clients and partners“, said Mr. Ivan Perković, the Chairman of the Board of Ralu Logistika.

Ralu Logistika has made a significant step forward in their business operations by expanding in Croatia with the upcoming opening of a high bay cross-dock warehouse with three refrigerated chambers at -25°C and four loading-unloading docks in the Kukuljanovo Industrial Zone, as well as warehouse operations in Osijek and Split. Strengthening of the logistics capacity in the region continues with the opening of the logistics-distribution centre in May of this year in the business zone in Ugrinovci, close to Belgrade, with a temperature controlled warehouse with a size of 8,000 m² and an adjoining land plot with a size of 75,000 m².

www.ralulogistics.com

Source: oevz.com/en