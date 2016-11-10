LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Regional MD for aerospace specialist
November 10
16:33 2016
B&H Worldwide, which specialises in logistics for the aerospace industry, has appointed Mark Nightingale as regional managing director, EMEA.

He joins the company from UPS where was managing director freight forwarding for UK, Ireland and Nordics.

He will be responsible for leading the operations, developing new business and delivering customer service. The company’s key offices at London Heathrow, Manchester and Hamburg will all come under his remit as well as dedicated partners across EMEA.

B&H CEO Stuart Allen said: “We are delighted to welcome Mark to our senior leadership. I am confident his management skills and entrepreneurial spirit will help us develop and drive forward our business in both new and existing markets. He is a results driven individual with a strategic understanding and vision who can lead this region to deliver its full potential.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

