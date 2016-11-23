LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Regular shipments of railway tracks from Austria via Koper to Iran

Regular shipments of railway tracks from Austria via Koper to Iran

Regular shipments of railway tracks from Austria via Koper to Iran
November 23
08:10 2016
A numerous group of Slovenian state and business representatives is on visit these days to Teheran, including representatives of Luka Koper.

On yesterday’s Iran-Slovenia business conference, Mr Andraž Novak, member of the management board of Luka Koper, stressed the positive effects of the lifting of economic sanctions against Iran January this year, which revived the regular shipping service of the HDS Lines with the port of Koper.

Because of this Koper port registered a boost in Iranian container volumes since July this year. An important cargo flow is represented by regular shipments of railway tracks coming from Austria via Koper to Iran. In the period January – October 2016 a total of 28,000 tons of goods for Iran was handled.

www.luka-kp.si

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
SEO KEY WORDS

