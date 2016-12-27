Renault Trucks is returning to Iran

Renault Trucks is furthering its corporation with the Iranian importer Arya Diesel Motors. On 21 December 2016, the parties signed two agreements in Lyon.

The first covers the import, distribution and after-sales service of the T, C and K ranges. By signing this agreement, the two parties are furthering the working partnership started in 2006.

The second agreement is an industrial cooperation. The manufacturing site of Arya Diesel Motors, located 90 km south-west of Teheran, will therefore start by assembling Renault Trucks T, with industrial operations set to commence in Q3 of 2017. Prior to the 2012 embargo, this unit, which was built in 2009, assembled Renault Premium and Kerax.

“Iran is an important, historic market for Renault Trucks. We are now returning to the country with strong, reliable vehicles and a high-quality partner, Arya Diesel Motors. Our ambition is to eventually achieve a 15 % market share”, explaines Bruno Blin, President of Renault Trucks.

Arya Diesel Motors was created in 2006 to represent Renault Trucks in Iran. It started by distributing completed vehicles before investing in a manufacturing site, located 90 km south-west of Teheran, dedicated to the assembly (SKD Semi-Knocked-Down) of Renault Kerax and Premium. The Arya Diesel Motors network has 30 sales outlets, 18 service outlets and an airplane that provides technical assistance throughout Iran.

Source: oevz.com/en