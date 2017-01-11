LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Retailers lose 19pc of Christmas customers to rivals

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Retailers lose 19pc of Christmas customers to rivals

Retailers lose 19pc of Christmas customers to rivals
Januar 11
08:30 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Retailers lost 19 per cent of their 2016 Christmas customers to rivals due to stock availability issues and unsuitable delivery times, according to a new JDA/Centiro report.

onlineshopping12 per cent of UK adults spending online said they used a different retailer because their initial choice did not have items available. 7 per cent said they chose another retailer because delivery times didn’t match their requirements.

“Christmas shoppers have become increasingly savvy, as they look to use the channels that best suit their budget and lifestyle,” said Jason Shorrock, vice president of retail strategy EMEA at JDA. “This means retailers cannot afford to stand still if they are to meet customers’ growing online shopping expectations.

“Customers expect products to be available 24/7 and for retailers to offer convenient delivery and collection options.

“This is the added level of complexity that retailers must be able to cope with.”

There was however a slight decrease in delivery and click & collect issues over Christmas, with 32 per cent of Christmas shoppers experiencing issues with their online purchases (compared to 33 per cent in 2015).

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
STILL✅ Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler✅ Retail
Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Januar 2017
M D M D F S S
« Dez    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

TWITTER

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Kategorien

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...