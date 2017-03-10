LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Rhenus receives Daimler Supplier Award

Rhenus receives Daimler Supplier Award

Rhenus receives Daimler Supplier Award
März 10
08:03 2017
Once a year, the automobile manufacturer presents the Daimler Supplier Award for above-average performance and partnership collaboration with its suppliers. Performance is measured in terms of quality, costs, delivery reliability and innovation power.

“We feel honored by the appreciation that we have received through this award – from one of our largest customers. The automotive industry requires a high degree of flexibility and quality. We stand for a solution-oriented cooperation and partnership with reliability, quality and innovation coming first. Daimler is a very demanding partner,” says Klemens Rethmann, CEO Rhenus.

For nearly 30 years, Rhenus has been a supplier of Daimler AG. In 1988 the logistics provider began operating warehouses for the car manufacturer, initially in Stuttgart, and today in many European locations. Rhenus’ activities for Daimler include regional forwarding, procurement, consolidation and deconsolidation of global supply chains, part-by-part-logistics, scheduling and congestion management. Warehousing, sequencing, just-in-time and just-in-sequence delivery, as well as pre-assembly are included in the service portfolio.

The Rhenus group is a logistics service provider with global business operations and annual turnover of EUR 4.6 billion. Rhenus has business sites at over 500 locations worldwide and employs more than 26,000 people. The business areas – Contract Logistics, Freight Logistics, Port Logistics and Public Transport – help to manage complex supply chains and provide a wealth of innovative value-added services.

www.rhenus.de

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

⌂ Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

