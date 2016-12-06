Rhenus to build container warehouse in GVZ Wilhelmshaven

On December 2, the construction work was started on a warehousing area for 120 standard container spaces very close to the JadeWeserPort container terminal at the Freight Village in Wilhelmshaven. The new arrival Rhenus Group will therefore be able to offer its customers space measuring approximately 4,000 m² at the Wilhelmshaven site in the new year and provide ideal opportunities to store, handle and weigh containers.

The facility in the northern part of the logistics zone at the JadeWeserPort will start operating at the beginning of next year and supplement the range of services available at the Freight Village in Wilhelmshaven. Andreas Bullwinkel, Managing Director of Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven JadeWeserPort-Marketing GmbH & Co. KG, adds, “We’re convinced that the market will accept this new offer and we’re delighted to be able to welcome Rhenus as another new company to the Freight Village.”

Matthias Schrell, the Managing Director of Rhenus Midgard in Wilhelmshaven, emphasises “that this range of services will arouse interest in a large number of customers planning to ship their products through Wilhelmshaven.”

The first customer for this new service is the Symrise company from Holzminden, a global provider of fragrances, flavourings, raw materials and active ingredients for cosmetics, functional ingredients and product solutions for improved sensor technology and nutrition.

The Rhenus Group is a logistics services provider with global business operations and annual turnover of EUR 4.6 billion. Rhenus has business sites at over 500 locations worldwide and employs more than 26,000 people. The Rhenus business areas – Contract Logistics, Freight Logistics, Port Logistics and Public Transport – manage complex supply chains and provide a wealth of innovative value-added services.

www.rhenus.com

Source: oevz.com/en