Rijeka port: AGCT breaks the throughput record from 2008

Dezember 19
08:02 2016
The former 168,761 TEU throughput record from 2008 was knocked down at Adriatic Gate Container Terminal on 11 December. Georg Maersk, a 367 meter long container vessel berthed in Rijeka early Sunday morning, the operations lasted from 3:20 AM to 6:35 PM and in that period the company handled 809 containers, equivalent to 1,236 TEU. With the cargo handled from this vessel, the total current annual turnover is 169,742 TEU, 12.72 per cent more than the same period last year.

Georg Maersk is one of the vessels employed in this regular weekly service directly connecting Rijeka with the Far East ports, a Maersk and MSC joint service.

Adriatic Gate j.s.c. was founded in September 2001 as a subsidiary company of Luka Rijeka. International Container Terminal Services Inc. ( ICTSI ) entered the ownership structure on 15 April 2011 as a strategic partner with a concession for 30 years, until the year 2041. Thereafter the brand name Adriatic Gate Container Terminal is in usage. Currently Luka Rijeka dd holds 49 % of the shares of the Adriatic Gate while ICTSI holds 51 % of the shares.

Source: oevz.com/en

☑ Maersk Line✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
