River Island picks Royal Mail for deliveries

Fashion brand River Island has appointed Royal Mail to handle its customer deliveries across the UK using its Tracked 48 services.

The two year contract covers the collection and delivery of items from its main warehouse in Milton Keynes to customers nationwide. It adds to Royal Mail’s existing contract to handle customer returns using Royal Mail’s Tracked Returns service.

River Island was started 50 years ago in London by Bernard Lewis. Sunil Bhudia, e-commerce logistics manager at River Island said: “River Island, is a favourite on-trend British brand for families all over the UK. More and more customers are demanding a seamless multi-channel experience, so it’s really important that our customers trust that we can consistently deliver on speed and convenience particularly for those customers who choose to shop with us online. Our partnership with Royal Mail will enable us to do this and continue to keep customers at the heart of everything we do.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com