LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Rohlig Australia announces launch of ‘Our Courier Solution’ small parcel service

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Rohlig Australia announces launch of ‘Our Courier Solution’ small parcel service

Rohlig Australia announces launch of ‘Our Courier Solution’ small parcel service
Oktober 07
05:44 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Rohlig Australia announces launch of ‘Our Courier Solution’ small parcel service

Rohlig Australia proudly announces the launch of ‘Our Courier Solution’, the online courier service that assists clients to prepare and manage express, domestic and international shipments while enjoying full visibility and tracking services.

The service provides access to real-time online quoting and a live booking system catering to all international express needs. Rohlig customers will have full visibility throughout all stages of the shipping process, and the option to receive alert notifications at each stage of the shipment process. Insurance for all goods shipped via ‘Our Courier Solution’ are automatically calculated to ensure parcels are protected wherever they travel around the world.

Customers can choose to pay by credit card or set up an account giving flexibility of choice at all times. ‘Our Courier Solution’ is fast, efficient, and easy to use, consistent with Rohlig’s ongoing mission to make services as seamless as possible.

“Rohlig’s Courier Solution represents a fantastic opportunity for Rohlig to expand on its current services by offering a fast and efficient online parcel service.” said Hany Amer, Rohlig Australia’s Managing Director.  “This new service allows our customers to consolidate all of their shipping needs and is in line with Rohlig’s business plan of growth by deepening our service offer to our customers.”

For further information visit www.rohlig.com or www.rohligcourier.com or speak with your local Account Manager.

Röhlig Logistics
Röhlig is an owner run freight forwarding company that offers logistics solutions in the field of sea freight, air freight, project logistics and supply chain management. The family-owned company was founded in 1852 in Bremen, Germany. Today, more than 2,000 people in 32 countries are part of its global network.

To find out more about Röhlig, visit www.rohlig.com or view our Rohlig Australia LinkedIn page.

Kontakt mit dem Autor aufnehmen
Tags
✅ Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Presseservice-Upload

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

NEOCOM Impressionen

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

SEO KEY WORDS

☑ Dachser ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Kühne + Nagel ☑ Logwin ☑ Lufthansa Cargo ☑ Rhenus ☑ Siemens Group ☑ UPS Paket ✅ Handel: E-Commerce ✅ Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain ✅ Handel: Handelsunternehmen ✅ Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler ✅ Intralogistik: Fördertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 ✅ Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Kommisionierungstechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Job + Karriere ✅ Logistik: Messen + Events ✅ Logistik: Outsourcing ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Schwertransport + Kran ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Archiv Newsportal

 

MarkusJaklitschLOGISTIK express informiert täglich, sachlich, fachlich, aktuell und stellt mit rund 50.000 Logistik News und Pressemeldungen online das umfangreichste Newsportal. Profil, Blattlinie

   

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Oktober 2016
M D M D F S S
« Sep    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Firmensuche leicht gemacht

 

msWerden Sie Teil unseres B2B Netzwerks. Lassen Sie sich auf b2b.logistik-express.com hervorheben und finden. Wir arbeiten mit Google Maps, SEO Tools und Keywords. Ein Grundeintrag ist kostenlos.

 

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

E-Commerce Logistik Day

 

MarkusJaklitschE-Commerce Logistik Day! Sie möchten mit Team und Promotionstand vertreten sein? So sichern Sie sich frühzeitig ihren Standplatz. eCommerce Logistik Day 10.11.2016 in Wien - Twin Towers, Conference Center.

 

Fachzeitschrift / E-Magazin

 

mrUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Google & Social Networks

 

MarkusJaklitschNach Beitragsfreigabe mit Google-Initiierung posten wir Pressemeldungen kategorisiert mit Key Words in soziale Netzwerke (Twitter, Xing, LinkedIn, Facebook, Pinterest) und erweitern ihre Beitragsreichweite. Markus Jaklitsch

 

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Social Media + PR

 

msMit unserem exklusiven Presseservice rücken wir Pressemitteilungen in den Blickpunkt und heben sie in soziale Medien hervor. Info Tel.: +43 (0)2239 34531, Berenika Sterba

 

Key Account Management D-A-CH

 

MSHPlanen Sie Ihre Cross Media Anzeigenschaltung (Print + Online) mit uns. Gerne erarbeite ich mit Ihnen ein individuelles Angebot. Info Tel.: +49 (0)89 23519738, Meike Swoboda-Hilger

 

SEO + Cross Media Marketing

 

26Mit LOGISTIK express Cross Media Strategie schalten Sie Werbeanzeigen über fünf Medienkanäle (Print, Desktop, Newsletter, Social Media, iPad-App) und das ohne Aufpreis. Infos unter Tel.: +43 (0)676 7035206, Markus Jaklitsch

 

Messevideo

 

mwBewegte Bilder zeigen mehr als tausend Worte. Planen Sie mit uns Ihr Messevideo. Mit Marcus Walter stellen wir Ihnen einen erfahrenen Videojournalisten zur Seite. B2B Firmensuche

 

Angelika Gabor

 

agUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Karin Walter

 

kwUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Thomas Wöhrle

 

twUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Peter Baumgartner

 

pbUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Dirk Ruppik

 

drUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Investieren in die Logistik

 

MarkusJaklitschFinden Sie Logistik mit den Megatrends Industrie 4.0, Digitalisierung, E-Commerce spannend? Mit unserem LOGISTIK express Strategie Anlagezertifikat können Sie in die Branche investieren. LOGISTIK express Strategie

 

TWITTER

B2B Messen & Events Kalender

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...