Rohlig Australia announces launch of ‘Our Courier Solution’ small parcel service

Rohlig Australia proudly announces the launch of ‘Our Courier Solution’, the online courier service that assists clients to prepare and manage express, domestic and international shipments while enjoying full visibility and tracking services.

The service provides access to real-time online quoting and a live booking system catering to all international express needs. Rohlig customers will have full visibility throughout all stages of the shipping process, and the option to receive alert notifications at each stage of the shipment process. Insurance for all goods shipped via ‘Our Courier Solution’ are automatically calculated to ensure parcels are protected wherever they travel around the world.

Customers can choose to pay by credit card or set up an account giving flexibility of choice at all times. ‘Our Courier Solution’ is fast, efficient, and easy to use, consistent with Rohlig’s ongoing mission to make services as seamless as possible.

“Rohlig’s Courier Solution represents a fantastic opportunity for Rohlig to expand on its current services by offering a fast and efficient online parcel service.” said Hany Amer, Rohlig Australia’s Managing Director. “This new service allows our customers to consolidate all of their shipping needs and is in line with Rohlig’s business plan of growth by deepening our service offer to our customers.”

For further information visit www.rohlig.com or www.rohligcourier.com or speak with your local Account Manager.

Röhlig Logistics

Röhlig is an owner run freight forwarding company that offers logistics solutions in the field of sea freight, air freight, project logistics and supply chain management. The family-owned company was founded in 1852 in Bremen, Germany. Today, more than 2,000 people in 32 countries are part of its global network.

To find out more about Röhlig, visit www.rohlig.com or view our Rohlig Australia LinkedIn page.