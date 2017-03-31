Roland Spedition: New rail link to Wilhelmshaven

In order to meet the growing interest of our customers, Roland Spedition (Schwechat) will offer a train connection to the Wilhelmshaven container terminal and include it in its product portfolio. The transports are carried out together with the partner Roland Umschlaggesellschaft in Bremen, whose system also includes the pre and post-carriage to and from Wilhemshaven. The trains will be operating twice weekly to/from Bremen.

With this rail link to Wilhelmshaven the „operating specialist in the heart of Europe“ responds to the newly founded alliance of shipowning companies: “OCEAN Alliance”, which will be including Wilhelmshaven into its timetables from April 2017 onwards. Roland Spedition wants to offer its customers the opportunity to react to these changes in market, the forwarding company announces in a mailing.

With more than 100.000 container transports annually, Roland Spedition is by its own account the largest private independent container operator in Austria. The key trades are the connections between large European sea ports, such as Hamburg or Bremerhaven, and the major terminals in Austria, like Vienna, Salzburg, Linz/Enns, and Graz. Roland also offers connections to western ports (e.g. Rotterdam and Antwerp) and to Adriatic ports (Triest, Koper, Rijeka).

www.rolsped.com

Source: oevz.com/en