Romanian GTI Logistics becomes part of Nunner Logistics

Nunner Logistics has acquired GTI Logistics, a technology-driven, contract logistics provider with warehouses in Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca and Bacau founded in 2003. Since 2014, both companies have successfully partnered in national distribution and warehouse solutions in Romania. The acquisition strengthens Nunner Logistics’ presence in one of the fastest growing areas of the Europe.

“The Romanian logistics market is a high growth market and we expect it will continue to outpace other countries in the region,” says Erwin Cootjans, Nunner Logistics Chief Executive Officer. “This high quality acquisition significantly increases our position in Eastern Europe and we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of exciting new revenue growth and synergy opportunities.”

GTI Logistics enjoys strong market positions among food and beverage, and consumer goods customers, as well as chemical, industrial and retail segments. It has 80 employees and about 12.500 sq. m. warehouse space.

“Through the GTI network, Nunner Logistics will provide our combined customer base with an even more seamless supply chain solutions portfolio from multi-modal freight shipments to small-package delivery,” says Gerhard Gerl, Nunner Logistics Romania MD.

Founded in Austria in 1955, Nunner Logistics offers an integrated portfolio of logistic services covering the total supply chain from source to end user. The company designs, develops, integrates, markets and operates advanced logistics solutions used by customers – in all ranges of industry and trade – to create a transparent, cost efficient, and reliable supply chain and distribution System.

Nunner Logistics’ corporate headquarters is in Helmond, the Netherlands. Facilities are located in Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, Spain, Lithuania, Estonia, Romania and The Netherlands.

www.nunner-logistics.com

Source: oevz.com/en