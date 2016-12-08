LOGISTIK express Newsportal

RTITB launches LGV instructor register

Dezember 08
16:06 2016
A new National Register of LGV Instructors (NRI) has been launched by RTITB. The register, which is endorsed by the DVSA and supported by both the FTA and RHA, aims to “promote higher standards of LGV instruction and increase the number of registered instructors.”

NRThe DVSA’s existing register closes on 31 December this year – the NRI hopes to provide a new single national register for the road transport industry. It goes live on 1 January 2017.

“The new NRI will be run on a not-for-profit basis for the road transport industry, by the industry, which is best placed to develop a relevant and robust register for the future,” says Richard Brewer, manager of the National Register of LGV Instructors. “By working together, the register will improve the standards of LGV driver training, while providing an opportunity to further expand the register and professionalise the LGV training industry as a whole.”

Mark Winn, DVSA’s head of vocational policy, said: “DVSA’s first priority is to help you through a lifetime of safe driving. I’m really proud that DVSA will be supporting the new LGV industry driving instructor register. DVSA will be part of the governance committee overseeing the delivery and development of the register and associated examination.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Dezember 2016
M D M D F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

