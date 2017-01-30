RZD companies plan to establish a joint venture in Greece

RZD Logistics JSC and RZD International LLC agreed on cooperation in foreign railway transport markets including performance of freight and logistics activities in Greece and neighbor countries. The Memorandum was signed in Moscow by the First Deputy CEO of RZD Logistics Mr. Eduard Alyrzaev and the Director General of RZD International Mr. Sergey Pavlov.

The parties agreed to carry out research of the logistics market in Greece and neighbor countries in order to develop general strategy for entering the market in the region. For practical implementation of the intentions, the parties plan to establish a joint venture on an equally shared basis on the territory of the Hellenic Republic.

The document reflects the parties’ agreement on undertaking steps for obtaining licenses and permissions required for 3PL-operator and rail carrier activities on the territory of Greece and EU countries.

For purposes of further development RZD Logistics is planning to create complex logistic services for container transportation to/from Greece’ ports through the EU countries in close cooperation with sea shipping lines. This is closely correlated with EU and Greece’ plans to develop the railway infrastructure, dockside terminals and cargo sites.

The signing of the Memorandum follows the agreement between RZD International and the Greek company ERGA OSE S.A. aimed at development of cooperation in international infrastructure projects.

www.rzdlog.com

Source: oevz.com/en