Sainsbury’s prelets 325,000 sq ft shed in Northampton

Oktober 31
17:09 2016
Sainsbury’s has agreed to pre-let a 325,000 sq ft warehouse at Prologis Park Pineham in Northampton.

Sainsbury’s pre-lets northampton facilityThe building, which will be Sainsbury’s dedicated national frozen food distribution facility, will be constructed next to the company’s existing 625,000 sq ft distribution centre. For operational efficiency, the two buildings will have inter-connecting yards.

A reserved matters planning application will shortly be submitted to Northampton Borough Council and construction is due to start in spring 2017. The building, which has been designed to achieve a minimum BREEAM ‘very good’ accreditation and the best EPC rating possible for its size, is scheduled to complete in early 2018.

The new Sainsbury’s frozen food distribution centre will be the first building on the second phase of Prologis Park Pineham, which has planning permission for a total of 1.1 million square foot.

Located next to Junction 15a of the M1 at Northampton, Prologis Park Pineham is at the heart of the UK motorway network.

“We have been working with Sainsbury’s for many years, so we are delighted that the company has decided to expand its facilities at Prologis Park Pineham,” said Andrew Griffiths, managing director of Prologis UK. “By investing in the second phase of the park, we have been able to offer Sainsbury’s an opportunity that meets the company’s exact requirements.”

Burbage Realty and Cushman & Wakefield acted for Prologis.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

✅ Logistik: Facilities
