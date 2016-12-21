Samskip Logistics opens country operations in Gdansk, Poland

As of December 1st, Samskip Logistics has opened a new office in Poland in response to dynamically growing local consumer and production markets. From here, the company will provide services in the areas of global forwarding, breakbulk, customs agency and ship agency. The operation will be managed by Mr. Filip Chajecki.

Poland is one of the fastest growing economies in Europe; largely fuelled by the food sector. Samskip Logistics, leveraging local expertise and the global operations network, will now be able to provide tailor-made solutions to Polish importers and exporters seeking efficient and reliable logistics partner.

Samskip is a global logistics company offering transport and related services by land, sea, rail and air with a particular focus on cost efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly transport. With an annual turnover of EUR 625 million, it is now one of the larger transport companies in Europe with offices in 24 countries in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia employing 1,400 people around the world.

With a turnover from its multimodal and short sea activities exceeding EUR 525 million, and transporting more than 600,000 TEUs every year Samskip Multimodal is Europe’s largest multimodal and short sea container operator. The company is headquartered in the Netherlands but was originally founded in Iceland in 1990.

Source: oevz.com/en