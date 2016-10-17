LOGISTIK express Newsportal

SCA Logistics expands terminal in Rotterdam

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

SCA Logistics expands terminal in Rotterdam

SCA Logistics expands terminal in Rotterdam
Oktober 17
08:09 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

SCA – a Swedish producer of forest products, such as paper for the newspaper and magazine market, containerboard for the packaging-industry and personal care products (brands such as Edet, Tempo, Plenty, Demak up Libresse and Tena), will expand its terminal in the Eemhaven by adding a part of the former ECT City terminal. SCA Logistics and the Port of Rotterdam agreed on this on 13 October.

The agreement includes an extension of 3 hectares with a quay length of 208 meters adjacent to the existing terminal SCA Logistics. With the new agreement, SCA now has an area of 23 hectares with 720 meters quay and a 160 meters RoRo berth. The terminal has 75,000 sq. m. of warehouse space and the opportunity for both breakbulk and container handling.

Following the recent development of Coolport by Kloosterboer, SCA Logistics is the second company to redevelop a part of the former ECT City Terminal. The Port Authority is planning a so-called short-sea logistics cluster for intra-European traffic in the remaining part of the ECT City Terminal. In the Waal-Eemhaven most of the Rotterdam shortsea activities and intra-European freight are concentrated.

SCA Logistics is part of SCA Forest Products, and has its own network of shortsea, RoRo vessels and terminals in Northwest Europe. Rotterdam SCA Logistics offers complete logistics solutions, including terminal handling, transportation, container stuffing and stripping, customs formalities and agency.

SCA Logistics Rotterdam handles besides SCA products about 50 per cent goods for other customers, especially for the American market. The terminal in Rotterdam employs about 100 people.

Roelf Buist, director of SCA Logistics Rotterdam: “The expansion of our terminal SCA enables further growth and to accommodate the increasing containerization which we see in the market for forest products. This growing cargo flow we can better deal with this additional quay and land.”

www.portofrotterdam.com; www.sca.com/logistics

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ Port of Rotterdam✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft✅ Transportlogistik: Schwertransport + Kran✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Teilen

Werbefenster

Presseservice-Upload

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Oktober 2016
M D M D F S S
« Sep    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

TWITTER

B2B Messen & Events Kalender

SEO KEY WORDS

AG CEO Geschäftsführer KEP-Dienste Logistikzentrum MAN ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Handel: E-Commerce ✅ Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain ✅ Handel: Handelsunternehmen ✅ Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler ✅ Intralogistik: Fördertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 ✅ Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Job + Karriere ✅ Logistik: Messen + Events ✅ Logistik: Outsourcing ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt + Logistik ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...