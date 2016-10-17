SCA Logistics expands terminal in Rotterdam

SCA – a Swedish producer of forest products, such as paper for the newspaper and magazine market, containerboard for the packaging-industry and personal care products (brands such as Edet, Tempo, Plenty, Demak up Libresse and Tena), will expand its terminal in the Eemhaven by adding a part of the former ECT City terminal. SCA Logistics and the Port of Rotterdam agreed on this on 13 October.

The agreement includes an extension of 3 hectares with a quay length of 208 meters adjacent to the existing terminal SCA Logistics. With the new agreement, SCA now has an area of 23 hectares with 720 meters quay and a 160 meters RoRo berth. The terminal has 75,000 sq. m. of warehouse space and the opportunity for both breakbulk and container handling.

Following the recent development of Coolport by Kloosterboer, SCA Logistics is the second company to redevelop a part of the former ECT City Terminal. The Port Authority is planning a so-called short-sea logistics cluster for intra-European traffic in the remaining part of the ECT City Terminal. In the Waal-Eemhaven most of the Rotterdam shortsea activities and intra-European freight are concentrated.

SCA Logistics is part of SCA Forest Products, and has its own network of shortsea, RoRo vessels and terminals in Northwest Europe. Rotterdam SCA Logistics offers complete logistics solutions, including terminal handling, transportation, container stuffing and stripping, customs formalities and agency.

SCA Logistics Rotterdam handles besides SCA products about 50 per cent goods for other customers, especially for the American market. The terminal in Rotterdam employs about 100 people.

Roelf Buist, director of SCA Logistics Rotterdam: “The expansion of our terminal SCA enables further growth and to accommodate the increasing containerization which we see in the market for forest products. This growing cargo flow we can better deal with this additional quay and land.”

www.portofrotterdam.com; www.sca.com/logistics

Source: oevz.com/en