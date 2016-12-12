LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Schenker to reorganise its Management Board

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Schenker to reorganise its Management Board

Schenker to reorganise its Management Board
Dezember 12
08:12 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

The Management Board of Schenker AG is being reorganised as of 1 January 2017 to streamline processes and to be closer to the customers. The Supervisory Board of Schenker AG has approved the restructuring.

The most important changes will include consolidating the Air and Ocean Freight and Land Transport Board Divisions to create a new division named Freight (COO), which will be headed by Ewald Kaiser, currently Member of the Management Board for Land Transport. The aim is to tie these three product areas closer together to quickly improve integrated transport products and services and make better use of growth potential.

A new organisational unit named Global Land Transport will also be created within this board division and will standardise and promote the development of land transport outside Europe.

A new division called Commercial DB Schenker (CCO) and Contract Logistics, headed by Tom Schmitt, will be created. For the first time, Key Account Management/Sales and Marketing will be hardwired at the Management Board level, which will foster customer contact, further strengthen sales and expand the market position more quickly.

A personnel change has also been made at Schenker AG’s largest business region. On 1 December 2016, Reiner Heiken (54) assumed the role of CEO of Region Europe, replacing Ewald Kaiser in this function. Heiken served most recently as Chairman of the Management Board at Kühne & Nagel in Hamburg.

“By reducing the number of members on the Management Board from seven to six and reorganising the board divisions, we intend to satisfy market requirements for fast and consistent solutions for our customers and to serve as a role model for creating more efficient structures”, says Jochen Thewes, CEO of Schenker AG.

www.deutschebahn.com

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ DB SchenkerAGCEO✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Dezember 2016
M D M D F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

TWITTER

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Kategorien

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...