Screwfix to open 562,000 sq ft Fradley DC

Screwfix is to open a 562,000 sq ft build-to-suit distribution centre at Prologis Park Fradley, West Midlands. The development of the site will begin this month, and is expected to complete by autumn 2017.

“The decision to construct a warehouse near Lichfield was taken to ensure we have the logistics infrastructure to support the needs of our expanding business,” said Martin Lee, supply chain, logistics and IT director, Screwfix.

“Adding one store per week to our network means we need to make sure we have the stock distribution in place to enable our busy trade customers to get what they want, when they need it from the nearest Screwfix, so they can get back to the job as quickly as possible.

“We will initially be recruiting 200 new warehouse colleagues and drivers and the number of roles required will grow to 700 to support its growth plan, representing a significant employment opportunity for the local community.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com